Officers deliver gifts to children at South Side Learning Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The South Side Learning and Development Center on Reeb Ave was placed on lockdown last Monday while police investigated the first of two homicides in the neighborhood last week.

That seemed to make today’s visit by Santa and the Columbus Fraternal Order of Police all the more special.

“The timing couldn’t have been better for us considering the negative influence that has been in the community lately,” said Roberta Bishop, executive director of the center. “This was a Godsend and the timing was wonderful and the children saw the police officers in a very positive image.”

The officers delivered bags of Christmas gifts and toys for nearly 100 children.

“These could be the only gifts that they get,” said staff member Ashley Fraley. “And it’s so exciting just to see them being happy and joyful.”

It was a joyful and rewarding experience for Officer Kevin Davis too.

“I have a little boy and it’s great seeing these little kids happy and smiling and happy to see the police,” Davis said.

Officer Brian Newsome works in the Hilltop but grew up on the south side – both neighborhoods struggling with the impact of drug addiction and violence. “We want to get to the kids to let them know that we’re here to help them, we’re here to be for them, to look out for them and that they can always come to us if they need somebody to talk to or need help,” Newsome said.

Roberta Bishop said it’s important for the children to have a positive experience with police officers. “Some of them have a negative opinion of police officers just from the community so we want to make sure that we let everyone know – they chose these children for a reason,” Bishop said. “They understand their needs and they wanted to give back and we so much appreciate that.”

Bishop said many of the children come from home environments where they may be exposed to many negative influences.

Staff member Nikki King says the time spent at the center needs to upbeat and free from all the trauma and the drama. “We need to get to when they’re here – just push that away, keep its outside,” King said. “So I think programs like this, days like today where they can just focus on the good and happiness, are very important for them.”