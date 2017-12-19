Pitcher Cole Hamels donates multi-million dollar mansion to camp for special needs kids

By and Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2009, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels, right, and his wife Heidi talk following a news conference in Philadelphia. The Hamels are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs and chronic illnesses and their siblings. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek, File)

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (AP/WCMH) — Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs and chronic illnesses and their siblings.

The 32,000-square foot home will be donated to Camp Barnabas.

According to Realtor.com, the house is worth an estimated $9.75 million.

The mansion and land is near Table Rock Lake near Reeds Springs. Heidi Hamels grew up in Buffalo, Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports an attorney for the couple said they thought the mansion would be their dream home. But when Hamels was traded to the Rangers, they moved to Texas and never moved into the Missouri house.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s