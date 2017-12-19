Reward offered for information about Linden ‘officer ambush’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and the Fraternal Order of Police plan to announce a reward for information leading to an arrest in a November 22 ‘officer ambush’ attack that took place in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were in the area of Cleveland and 17th avenues on November 22 performing a routine traffic stop when someone came between two houses and began firing at officers and the vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting and officers did not return fire. Several shell casings were found after the shooter fled the area.

