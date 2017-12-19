Roman Catholic priest comes out as gay to congregation

MILWAUKEE, WI (WCMH) — A Roman Catholic priest recently announced to his congregation that he’s gay.

Father Gregory Greiten says he feels like a new person.

“The difference for me now is, I get to live a life that’s open. It is honest and it’s full of integrity. That’s what’s most important to me,” Greiten tells WTMJ.

Greiten spent a quarter of a century as a priest, but he says he’s finally at peace after letting everyone know he’s gay. “Whether you’re a gay priest or a straight priest, it makes no difference.”

He says he was tired of living a lie and is no longer afraid of what people think.

“I have owned the truth for many years and it is very much a part of who I am and part of my life. Even though people didn’t know that it’s always been a part of who I am,” he tells WTMJ.

And the Archdiocese agrees with him, releasing the following statement:

“As the Church teaches, those with same sex attraction must be treated with understanding and compassion. Fr. Greg’s own story reminds each of us of God’s call to continue to grow in understanding and to live holy, chaste lives.”

Greiten hopes his story helps others. “We need other good role models. We need healthy role models to be out, there to be able to say, there’s nothing wrong with being gay.”