Study finds big-headed babies grow up to be more intelligent

WTEN Published:
CREDIT: WFLA

(WTEN) – The size of your head as a baby may indicate your intelligence later in life.

Researchers looked at the correlation between genes, IQ and overall health among babies.

According to the study, babies with bigger heads tended to be more intelligent and have better health outcomes.

“The genetic associations between infant head circumference and intracranial volume with educational attainment and verbal-numerical reasoning are important in themselves, as are many other cognitive–mental health and cognitive–physical health associations.”

For the study, researchers studied more than 500,000 participants in the United Kingdom between 2006 and 2010.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s