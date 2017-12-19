Three hospitalized after small plane hits car in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – Police in Knoxville are on the scene of a small plane crash just north of Island Home Airport.

A witness reports to WATE the crash was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday just east of downtown Knoxville on Groner Avenue. The plane hit a car in the driveway of a home.

The Knoxville Police Department says three adults were on the plane and were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran says they walked away from the crash.

The crash involved a twin engine Piper plane. The FAA shows it is registered with Lakelizard Aviation Training Company in Seymour.

Police are awaiting federal agencies to arrive to investigate the crash.