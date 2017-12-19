Three hospitalized after small plane hits car in Tennessee

WATE Published:

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – Police in Knoxville are on the scene of a small plane crash just north of Island Home Airport.

A witness reports to WATE the crash was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday just east of downtown Knoxville on Groner Avenue. The plane hit a car in the driveway of a home.

The Knoxville Police Department says three adults were on the plane and were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran says they walked away from the crash.

The crash involved a twin engine Piper plane. The FAA shows it is registered with Lakelizard Aviation Training Company in Seymour.

Police are awaiting federal agencies to arrive to investigate the crash.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s