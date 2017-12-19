Whitehall man indicted on charges of stabbing wife more than two dozen times

By Published:
Shelton Demond Burnette

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Whitehall man has been indicted on attempted murder and felonious assault charges after investigators say he stabbed his wife more than two dozen times with a butcher knife.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, at about 11pm, December 9, police received a call about a stabbing in progress at a home in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane in Whitehall.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the female victim with lacerations all over her body. The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center where she remains hospitalized, according to O’Brien.

Police later arrested the woman’s husband, Shelton Demond Burnette, 42, after they found him hiding in a semi-truck parked behind the residence.

“This is a sad case of domestic violence where this man stabbed his wife over two dozen times because he felt like she belittled him in front of her adult daughters,” said O’Brien.

Burnette was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on one count of Attempted Murder (F-1) and one count of Felonious Assault (F-2) in connection to the stabbing.

Burnette is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

