Apples sold in Ohio recalled due to possible listeria contamination

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan company is recalling four varieties of its apples for possible listeria contamination.

Jack Brown Produce, Inc. announced the recall Tuesday. The company is recalling its Gala, Fuji, Honecrisp and Golden Delicious apples shipped by Nyblad Orchards, Inc. from Dec. 11 through Dec. 16 and sold under the Apple Ridge brand.

Jack Brown Produce says so far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled produce, which was distributed to stores in Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio.

The recalled apples may have come in contact with listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections among the young, old and people with compromised immune systems, or miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy consumers sickened by listeria may suffer from a high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

However, a routine apple sample taken from Nyblad Orchards facility contained listeria monocytogenes, according to Jack Brown Produce. The company says it has halted distribution and the FDA is involved in the investigation.

The recalled products include:

Honeycrisp apples sold in two-pound clear plastic bags. Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples in three-pound clear plastic bags. Gala, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples that were tray-packed/individually sold.

The recalled apples contained the following lot numbers, which were printed on the bag or its closure clip:

Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174

Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173

Golden Delicious: NOI 168

Gala: NOI 164, 166

Consumers who purchased the recalled apples are urged to toss the produce and contact the company for a full refund by calling 1.800.348.0834 during regular business hours.