AT&T promises $1,000 bonus for employees after Pres. Trump signs tax bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least three major companies are building goodwill in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts by finding ways to pass along some of their likely savings to employees.

AT&T says it will pay a $1,000 bonus to 200,000 workers once the tax bill passed Wednesday is signed into law. The Justice Department is currently suing to block a proposed $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner, a deal Trump has objected to as “not good for the country.”

Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp says it will pay a $1,000 bonus to more than 13,500 employees, as well as raise the minimum wage for 3,000 of its workers to $15 an hour.

Major government contractor Boeing will provide an additional $300 million for job-training, facility upgrades and charitable giving.