Cincinnati police investigate shooting at hospital

By Published:
(WLWT)

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — Police say they have responded to a report of an active shooter in the area of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Cincinnati Police say the scene has been “stabilized.” Police say an officer was wounded and has been taken for hospital treatment.

Police say they are still investigating what unfolded.

UC Health says in a Tweet that the “suspect is down.” It says the shooting was at the UC Health Business Center, and that employees should remain in their areas. The message asks that visitors avoid the area.

Police have closed off a section of busy Burnett Avenue.

