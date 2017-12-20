Franklin Co. Coroner: 2017 overdose deaths surpassed 2016 total in 9 months

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner says it only took nine months in 2017 to surpass the total number of overdose deaths in 2016.

According to Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, between January and September of 2017 there were 383 overdose deaths in the county.

That total is already above the full year number of overdose deaths for 2016 which was 353.

Ortiz says fentanyl and fentanyl analogues are fueling the deaths with 230 connected to the opioid in the first nine months of the year. There were only 144 fentanyl overdose deaths for all of 2016.

White males continue to be the most victims of the overdose deaths with 76 percent of the victims being white, followed by 22 percent of African Americans. This is compared to 82 percent and 18 percent for all of 2016.

The largest numbers of overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2017 were in the 20 to 39 age group, compared to 2016, where the majority were 30 and above.

The zip codes with the five highest number of overdose deaths were 43207, 43223, 43211, 43232, and 43204.