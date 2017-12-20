Getting close! NORAD preparing for Santa’s Christmas Eve magical journey

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (NBC News) — With Christmas just days away the little ones may be wondering if Santa will soon be there.

And that’s why the Santa tracker is available — to keep tabs on the jolly guy.

For 62 years the North American Aerospace Defense Command has had ‘eyes in the sky’, so they can follow every stop on Saint Nick’s magical journey.

And on Christmas Eve good boys and girls can check his whereabouts at noradsanta.org.

NORAD uses its satellite systems, high-powered radar, and jet fighters to track Santa each year.

Before Christmas Eve you can still go to the NORAD Santa website to explore the North Pole, listen to music, or play some reindeer games.

Just go to http://www.noradsanta.org

Starting at 2:01am on Dec. 24, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight.

NORAD’s “Santa cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations.