Local chiropractor sentenced for downloading child porn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A local doctor found guilty on downloading child pornography was sentenced on Wednesday.

Back in August chiropractor Dr. David Ryan’s computer, hard drive and cell phone were seized from his home and office. On those devices, investigators said they found 80 pictures and videos of child porn.

Each of those 80 counts carried a 2-8 year prison sentence. Judge Everett Kruger sentenced Ryan to 4 years in prison.

“I’m the father of two daughters and I agree these are egregious crimes and I can only say that I’m going by the advice of counsel and I’m not going to say anything else,” said Ryan, during the sentencing in court.

Attorney Donald Gallick will be handling his appeal.

“This is obviously a very serious type of offense and obviously a jury convicted Dr. Ryan, but we have a right to an appeal,” said Gallick. “We think the jury got it wrong.”

Judge Krueger said Ryan appeared to be downloading child porn for personal use. Assistant prosecutor Mark Sleeper said he still thinks Ryan deserves a longer sentence.

Sleeper said he’s also concerned about Ryan selling his house. Gallick said Ryan will be moving in with his parents, as he tries to figure out a new career path.

“I would’ve liked to see the GPS monitor,” said Sleeper. “I think that’s an added layer of protection to make sure he doesn’t flee the jurisdiction, but obviously the judge disagreed.”

He said although none of the victims in this case were identified, this is not a victimless crime.

“Thankfully, Dr. Ryan wasn’t personally touching any children in this case,” said Sleeper. “He’s certainly re-victimizing those who had already been touched and by knowing that more people are again viewing the images of their exploitation.”

Ryan will be out on bond while they file for an appeal. He will have to register as a sex offender.

Sleeper said he will be eligible to file for judicial release after 6 months in prison.