Mother, boyfriend charged after Pataskala child suffers life-threatening injuries

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — Police in Pataskala are investigating after a 2-year-old child was hospitalized in critical condition, Tuesday.

According to the Pataskala Division of Police, at about 11am, Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Mulberry Street after a child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the child’s mother told officers her boyfriend, Skyler J. Fritz, 25, was with the child when the injuries occurred.

Police say after questioning Fritz, he confessed to causing the injuries which led to the child’s hospitalization.

Fritz has been charged with felonious assault. The child’s mother, Tiffany L. Denlinger, 29, has been charged with complicity to felonious assault. Both are currently being held in the Licking County Jail.

Police continue to investigate but say the child remains in critical condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.