Mother, boyfriend charged after Pataskala child suffers life-threatening injuries

By Published:
Skyler J. Fritz /Tiffany L. Denlinger

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — Police in Pataskala are investigating after a 2-year-old child was hospitalized in critical condition, Tuesday.

According to the Pataskala Division of Police, at about 11am, Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Mulberry Street after a child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the child’s mother told officers her boyfriend, Skyler J. Fritz, 25, was with the child when the injuries occurred.

Police say after questioning Fritz, he confessed to causing the injuries which led to the child’s hospitalization.

Fritz has been charged with felonious assault. The child’s mother, Tiffany L. Denlinger, 29, has been charged with complicity to felonious assault. Both are currently being held in the Licking County Jail.

Police continue to investigate but say the child remains in critical condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s