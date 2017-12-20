Murder victim’s son pleads for suspect to come forward

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The son of a church deacon shot and killed earlier this month has a message for the man who police say killed his father.

“I got the phone call again that he had passed and I just dropped my phone and just sobbed. My daughter was confused. She’s never seen me like that,” said Emmanuel Johnson.

Johnson is the son of Van Johnson, who was shot and killed on December 10 on Ottawa Drive. He says he last saw his dad three days before he died.

Johnson says he remembers his dad as his hero, motivator and his father.

“I said I love you dad, He said I love you too son,” said Johnson “[He] backed out of his driveway and for some odd reason I stopped at his drive way while backing up and he said it again to me. But it was a different tone.”

But he says what’s especially hard is the divide between the family and his sister, Elyzabeth Johnson. No one is speaking to her. She was shot the same time as her father following an argument.

The suspect, Jordyn Preston, is her boyfriend.

Emmanuel Johnson said he only met Preston once, and he didn’t like him. He said he’s looking forward to the day he sees Preston behind bars.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4545. Preston is considered armed and dangerous.