New England city puts bumper cars on ice

PROVIDENCE, RI (WJAR) Providence, Rhode Island is now home to the first outdoor ice bumper car attraction in the country.

The bumper cars at the Alex and Ani City Center are exclusive to New England.

The skating rink will continue to run, with the bumper cars sharing the other half of the ice rink during select hours.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza could barely contain his excitement when talking about bringing the attraction to the capitol city.

“It’s just fun! It’s just fun!” Elorza said Tuesday, the day before the bumper cars officially opens to the public.

It’s a bit of a challenge. There’s no steering on these bumper cars to go left or right, so riders have to be crafty about only driving forward or backwards. And for beginners, that can put you into a free for all spin.