Police: Ohio officer fatally shoots man with pellet gun

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OH (WDTN) — A man is dead after Miami Township police officers called for assistance early Wednesday morning.

The call for backup came from the 10,000 block of Del Barton Avenue near Aldora Drive just after midnight Wednesday.

Crews at the scene say a 33-year-old man had a weapon and refused to follow officers’ orders to drop the gun.

A responding officer shot the man three times in the doorway of a trailer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man was making suicidal posts on social media prior to officers responding.

The person the victim was communicating with on social media called police, according to authorities.

Police say the man was holding either a BB or pellet gun when he was shot by officers.

Miami Township police say the officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

According to police, the initial investigation shows the officer followed department procedures and Ohio state law. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation may be called in to assist with the investigation.