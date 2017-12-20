Semi-truck plunges into pool owned by Evan Turner

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — A driver was hospitalized Wednesday morning after the truck they were driving went down an embankment and crashed into a backyard pool belonging to Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner.

Portland Fire and Rescue said the truck was pulling a trailer full of yard debris when it took a hairpin curve too fast on a southwest Portland street. The truck went over a fence and fell about 20 feet before it was partially submerged in the pool — pinning the driver in.

A spokesperson for the Portland Trail Blazers confirmed the home belongs to Evan Turner, who was home during the accident. Turner said he was in bed, getting ready to get up and start his day when the crash happened.

“It’s pretty crazy I guess,” he said before the Blazers game against San Antonio on Wednesday. “Obviously the whole thing that occurred was wild and a blessing because it could’ve been 10 times worse. I’m glad the guy got out well and nobody got hurt. Like, me and (teammate) Ed (Davis) were saying only this would happen to me, you know what I’m saying? It hasn’t really hit me.”

The driver was taken to OHSU with unknown injuries.