4-month-old attacked by raccoon inside home

By Published: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (WCMH) – The family of a Philadelphia four-month-old baby was attacked inside her home.

Four-month-old Journi Black is now on a long road to recovery, KYW reports. Doctors say it will take her at least a year to fully recover.

“It’s just ridiculous,” said Samuel Black, the girl’s father. “My daughter could have lost her life.”

My daughter was laying on the bed sleeping and I went to take my son to the bathroom. We heard a sound upstairs and we see a raccoon run down the steps,” said Ashley Rodgers, the child’s mother. “When I finally got to her, she was laying on the floor so it had dragged her off the bed, across the room, and she was bleeding and crying and her whole face was red.”

Rodgers only moved into the home days ago, along with Journi and her six-year-old son. She said she spotted the raccoon earlier in the day.

Rodgers said the landlord told her that he had chased the raccoon out after it was reported.

The family says they intend to pursue legal action.

“It is his responsibility. There’s no reason an animal should have gotten into the house with minors,” Samuel said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s