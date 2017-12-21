Chicago police arrest dozens selling drugs, guns on Facebook

Anthony Riccio, chief of the Chicago Police Department's organized crime unit, describes an investigation into sales of drugs and guns in an invitation-only group on Facebook during a news conference at Chicago Police Department headquarters Thursday, Dec. 21 2017, in Chicago. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say dozens of people have been arrested after officers infiltrated an invitation-only Facebook group where they bought guns and drugs.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Thursday that police seized 18 guns and $46,000 worth of drugs, arrested 50 people and secured arrest warrants for 18 more following a nearly yearlong investigation.

Police say the investigation started when an informant told the department’s narcotics division about the Facebook group that couldn’t be found through the search function.

Johnson criticized Facebook, saying it took investigators months to infiltrate the group because of the company’s unwillingness to cooperate.

A Facebook spokesperson told The Associated Press the company is investigating the matter.

A police spokesman said later Thursday that Facebook has since reached out to the department, and the company and police will be meeting to discuss problems detectives encountered.

