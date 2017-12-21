CPD looking for man who tried to rob south Columbus bank

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a man who tried to rob a south Columbus bank Thursday afternoon.

According to police, it happened at 1:13pm at the Chase Bank at 1650 Lockbourne Rd. The suspect passed a note demanding money from the teller. Police said he then grabbed the note and left without any money.

The suspect was described as a white male in his late 20’s, standing between 5’8″ and5’10” and weighing between 130 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

