Facebook signs deal with music label Universal Music

By Published:
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook and record label Universal Music Group have signed a multiyear deal that will let Facebook users share videos that have the label’s music in them.

Right now, if Facebook’s regular users upload videos that contain Universal’s music, the videos will get taken down.

The companies did not say when users would be able to share music in videos on platforms owned by Facebook. They hinted that more music features could be coming.

Facebook declined to comment about its music strategy beyond the press release. Universal did not immediately answer questions.

Facebook is trying to get people to watch and share more videos.

YouTube, the world’s largest destination for online video, sells music-streaming subscriptions, but Spotify and Apple Music are thought to be more popular.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s