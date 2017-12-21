Hilliard aquatic center employee charged with videoing changing lifeguard

By Published: Updated:
Justin Budding

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — An employee of Aquatic Adventures in Hilliard has been charged with putting a camera in the lifeguard’s changing room.

According to court documents, on December 10, employees found a GoPro camera belonging to the business in one of the lifeguards’ changing room.

A female employee viewed the footage on the GoPro and saw a 17-year-old lifeguard changing her clothes.

Employees then called police, who found video on the recording of employee Justin Budding handling the GoPro before the camera was found in the room by the lifeguards.

Court documents show that police believe Budding had also synced the GoPro to his phone.

After interviewing Budding, police searched his phone where they found images of child pornography, according to court documents.

Budding was charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering obscenity involving a minor and voyeurism. His bond was set at $35,000 and he was banned from using GoPro cameras.

