Local officers report close calls on highways, drivers ignoring move over law

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Columbus Police are reporting an increase of near misses and close calls on our roadways.

Officers pulled off on the side of the road are being hit or side-swiped by drivers traveling at high speeds who are either distracted or impaired.

Post Trooper of the year Tyranda Franklin said by law in Ohio, if you see flashing lights on the side of the road you must slow down or move over.

He said close calls happen every day.

“I started back in 1999, so as of today I see it more and more and more…and it’s all because of the distracted driving,” said Trooper Franklin.

NBC4 went on a ridealong with Trooper Franklin. There were drivers who moved over a lane or slowed down when they saw the flashing lights, but many did not.

It’s a constant concern for trooper and officers on the highways.

Cruiser dash cam videos show a Trooper’s cruiser being hit in Morrow County on Sunday.

Another three close calls happened to Columbus Police officers just this week.

“Our number one thing is to make sure everyone’s safe out there and we do what we can do to avoid another crash,” said Trooper Franklin.

That’s why he said he takes the time to explain safety laws to drivers. He said if you can’t move over when you see flashing lights, slow down and turn on your hazards.

“That we know hey, they recognize us,” said Trooper Franklin. “That way we don’t have to keep looking over our shoulders. My number one goal is to go home, each and every night.”

Trooper Franklin said violating the slow down or move over law will put two points on your driving record. You’ll also have to pay a $152 fine.