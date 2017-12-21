Man afraid of Tasmanian Devil says father-in-law used toupee to scare him

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man who says he has a fear of the Tasmanian Devil claims his father-in-law repeatedly scared him with a toupee that looks like the cartoon character.

The New York Post reports Yunes Doleh was arrested in November for violating a restraining order filed by his son-in-law, Mazen Dayem. The 36-year-old says Doleh terrorized him at a funeral by waving the hairpiece and snarling.

The Staten Island man says he’s had a fear of the Tasmanian Devil his entire life. Dayem claims his father-in-law has taken advantage of his phobia since 2013. Dayem filed a restraining order in September following an altercation with Doleh at a restaurant.

An attorney for Doleh labeled the case a “family dispute.”

Doleh faces charges of criminal contempt and aggravated harassment.

