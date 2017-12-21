MAPFRE Stadium to host U.S. Women’s soccer match in the SheBelieves Cup

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — MAPFRE Stadium will be one of the sites for the 2018 SheBelieves cup which features women’s soccer teams from around the world.

According to a release from the MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus will host part of the SheBelieves Cup, March 1, which features four teams from around the world.

The U.S. Women’s National Team will take on German at 7pm at MAPFRE Stadium, preceded by England versus France at 4pm. The USWNT’s match will be shown on ESPN 2. This is set to be the eighth match for the USWMNT at MAPFRE Stadium and the first since a 9-0 victory over Thailand on August 8, 2016.

“Just like the last two years, the four participants in the SheBelieves Cup are among the top women’s soccer countries in the world, with the teams all sitting in the Top-10 of the current FIFA Women’s World Rankings,” the U.S. Soccer’s website states.

Other cities hosting the tournament include Harrison, New Jersey and Orlando, Florida.

Tickets go on sale January 11.