Police Officer ‘internet famous’ for his angelic voice

By Published: Updated:

(WCSH) A police officer in Maine has become an overnight internet sensation for a video showcasing his angelic voice in uniform.

When Portland Police Officer Jeremy Turner’s partner cracked a joke about singing while out on foot patrol in the Old Port, he never knew what was coming.

Turner stood in Tommy’s Park and sang a chilling rendition of “O Holy Night.”

A crowd started to form, with people videotaping Turner’s performance. At the end, the crowd gave him a huge applause.

While his fellow officer may have been joking when he suggested singing, Officer Turner knew it was his secret weapon.

“I’ve been singing since I was 6-years-old, and I went to the University of Southern Maine and have a degree in music performance,” he explained.

Read more: http://on.wcsh6.com/2BgQwaY

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s