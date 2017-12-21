Missing pregnant 14-year-old, wanted fugitive found in Cleveland

By Published: Updated:

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — A pregnant 14-year-old girl from northeast Ohio who has been missing for three weeks has been found near Cleveland, WEWS reports.

According to WEWS, police caught up with 14-year-old Annalys Clay and 33-year-old Louis Jakab. A chase ensued, and they were finally taken into custody at I-480 W and Grayton Road.

Annalys Clay was previously last seen with her mother around midnight on December 4 in Strongsville. An Amber Alert was not issued, but police tell WKYC they believed Clay could be in danger.

Police believed Clay was with her cousin, 33-year-old Louis Jakab.

Jakab is also wanted for a parole violation from a previous manslaughter conviction.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s