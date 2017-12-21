Missing pregnant 14-year-old, wanted fugitive found in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — A pregnant 14-year-old girl from northeast Ohio who has been missing for three weeks has been found near Cleveland, WEWS reports.

According to WEWS, police caught up with 14-year-old Annalys Clay and 33-year-old Louis Jakab. A chase ensued, and they were finally taken into custody at I-480 W and Grayton Road.

Annalys Clay was previously last seen with her mother around midnight on December 4 in Strongsville. An Amber Alert was not issued, but police tell WKYC they believed Clay could be in danger.

Police believed Clay was with her cousin, 33-year-old Louis Jakab.

Jakab is also wanted for a parole violation from a previous manslaughter conviction.