Rare white tiger dies at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A rare white tiger at the Cincinnati Zoo has died.

Akere, 21, was the oldest tiger of his kind at any accredited zoo in North America.

He contracted incurable oral cancer and his health had declined over the past two months, the zoo said. Akere was in renal failure and had severe arthritis in his hips. Zoo staff provided supportive care and medicine “but it was clear that his quality of life was not going to improve,” zoo officials said.

Akere was 9 months old when he arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 1996. “He was a great ambassador for his species and spent his life educating and inspiring Zoo visitors,” the zoo said. “He had a great personality, always affectionate with keepers, giving that friendly chuff first thing in the morning.”

Zoo officials noted that he passed surrounded by the people who loved and cared for him.