Rare white tiger dies at Cincinnati Zoo

WLWT Staff Published:
Akere (Photo courtesy Cincinnati Zoo)

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A rare white tiger at the Cincinnati Zoo has died.

Akere, 21, was the oldest tiger of his kind at any accredited zoo in North America.

He contracted incurable oral cancer and his health had declined over the past two months, the zoo said. Akere was in renal failure and had severe arthritis in his hips. Zoo staff provided supportive care and medicine “but it was clear that his quality of life was not going to improve,” zoo officials said.

Akere was 9 months old when he arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 1996. “He was a great ambassador for his species and spent his life educating and inspiring Zoo visitors,” the zoo said. “He had a great personality, always affectionate with keepers, giving that friendly chuff first thing in the morning.”

Zoo officials noted that he passed surrounded by the people who loved and cared for him.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s