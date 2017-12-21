Volunteer at pet hotel mauled to death while walking dog

PHOENIX, AZ (KPNX) A 59-year old woman is dead following an attack at a pet hotel in Phoenix, Arizona

Employees at the Canine Country Club and Feline Inn said the volunteer was no stranger to the kennel or the animals housed there.

Police said this is a sad and unusual circumstance for the facility.

Greg Donahue, the owner of the club, said Wednesday was a devastating day for dog and cat lovers alike.

“One of our rescue volunteers was walking her dog, to the best of our knowledge, and it looks like the dog turned on her. It’s so tragic, a lot of tears today, a lot of upset people who’ve never seen anything like this ever,” he said.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control official Jose Santiago said that a male Akita bit the woman and was found and cornered by an employee.

“The dog appeared to be covered in something that looked like blood to him and he then discovered the woman. At that point, 911 was called and they got the dog into a secure kennel,” Santiago said.

