Apple sued after admitting to slowing down older iPhones

COLUMBUS (WCMH/NBC News) — Apple is being sued after it admitted to slowing down older iPhone models to keep them running longer.

California residents Stefan Bogdanovich and Dakota Speas filed the class action lawsuit. They claim Apple never requested consent from them to “slow down their iPhones.”

Both plaintiffs are owners of an iPhone 7.

The lawsuit claims the plantiffs “suffered interferences to their iPhone usage due to the intentional slowdowns” which caused them to suffer “economic damages and other harm for which they are entitled to compensation.”

Apple has not commented on the lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Apple admitted it slows down older iPhones because of battery problems which can cause iPhones to shut down without warning. To prevent that, the company’s software manages batteries as they age and slows down older devices to keep them functional.

Apple says the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are all impacted.

“Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices,” Apple told CNBC. “Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.”

Apple does offers a battery replacement service. The price is $79, plus $6.95 shipping, subject to local tax.