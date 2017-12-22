Country Singer Dustin Lynch Invites California Firefighter on Stage to Propose

Country singer Dustin Lynch honored a California firefighter at his show last week by inviting him to the stage to propose to his girlfriend.

During a concert held in Los Angeles, the “Cowboys and Angels” singer paused his show to honor firefighters and other first responders working on the wildfires that have devastated parts of the state.

That’s when firefighter Tony Cresta was invited on stage to ask his girlfriend, “Will you make me the happiest man in the world?”

His now-fiancé, Taylor Hill, said she didn’t know what what happening at first.

“I think it was more of the crowd’s reaction where I just looked around and [said], ‘Oh, this is what this is!’” she told InsideEdition.com

She explained she has been a fan of Lynch ever since the couple saw his set at a country music festival three years ago.

When Cresta began considering proposing to his girlfriend of three years, he said he started reaching out to Lynch’s tour manager, who finally responded in August say they would be able to help out in December.

Right before the concert, they touched base again to figure out the details.

They came up with a plan to bring Cresta on stage to talk about responding to the wildfires, but little did Hill know, she would be brought up as well.

The plane worked, and when Cresta surprised her with the question, Hill immediately said yes.

“I almost wish I had some sort of idea so I didn’t ugly cry in front of that many people, but it was amazing,” Hill said. “My personality and us together, I can’t think of a better way in the world to get proposed to.”

