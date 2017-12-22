Detectives investigating after body found in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Homicide detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in north Columbus.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Agler Road around 1:13am, Friday, on the report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived, they found one person, later identified as James Virgil Johnson, 61, with suspicious trauma injuries. Johson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Johnson’s body had apparently been lying at the scene for several hours before officers were dispatched. Johnson suffered at least one gunshot wound which investigators say does not appear to be self-inflicted.

Officers are investigating a van with damage in a nearby parking lot to see if it is connected to the case.

No further information was immediately available. This is the 136th homicide in Columbus this year.

Anyone with information on this case can call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

