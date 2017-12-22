Detectives investigating after body found in north Columbus

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Homicide detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in north Columbus.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Agler Road around 1:13am, Friday, on the report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived, they found one person, later identified as James Virgil Johnson, 61, with suspicious trauma injuries. Johson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Johnson’s body had apparently been lying at the scene for several hours before officers were dispatched. Johnson suffered at least one gunshot wound which investigators say does not appear to be self-inflicted.

Officers are investigating a van with damage in a nearby parking lot to see if it is connected to the case.

No further information was immediately available. This is the 136th homicide in Columbus this year.

Anyone with information on this case can call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s