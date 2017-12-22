Elderly couple says 60 pounds of marijuana was for Christmas gifts

YORK, NE (WCMH/AP) — An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.

The York News-Times reports the couple were arrested Tuesday by the York County Sheriff’s Department after they were stopped for a traffic violation.

It all started when deputies observed a 2016 Toyota Tacoma failing to signal a turn and driving left of the center line and conducted a traffic stop, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the officers detected the odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and, when asked about the smell, Patrick Jiron allegedly admitted to having contraband.

They conducted a search, and inside the truck’s topper, found approximately 60 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $300,000.

Officers then arrested the 80-year-old man and 83-year-old woman.

Police say the couple said they were traveling from Clearlake Oaks, Calif., making stops in Boston and Vermont to distribute the marijuana to family and friends as Christmas gifts.

Patrick Jiron was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and no drug stamp — all felonies — while his wife received a citation.