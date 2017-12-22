Father remembers son who was run down and killed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – These pictures of Jeremiah Mitchell are all this grieving father has left of his son.

“I’ve broke down many times. Talking to him every day like he’s still here,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell remembers the 17-year old’s love of life.  The Academy for Urban Scholars Senior had a bright future ahead of him.

“Loved animals, loved kids. He [was] I won’t say standoffish but kind of quiet,” said Mitchell.

What happened to his son plays over and over in his mind.  NBC4 was right there as Columbus Police had Nelson Road near Avalon Place roped off as homicide detectives started their investigation.

“I got a call from Jeremiah’s mom saying that he was in an accident.  I jumped up, went to her house, and I could see the lights from the police and everything from down the street,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell didn’t get to see his son until he went to the morgue hours later.   He says Jeremiah was so hurt his funeral will be closed casket.

“I want to remember JJ as he was.  I am missing him. I miss my son right now. It feels like I didn’t get the closure that I would like to have. You don’t want to bury your child. Your child should be burying you,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell’s family planned a vigil at the very spot the teen was killed.

