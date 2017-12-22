It’s the royal dress that’s causing quite a stir as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their official engagement photos Thursday morning.

The actress stuns in sheer black dress with gold leaf embellishments. Harry is dapper in a blue suit.

The happy couple also released a candid black and white photo, with her holding onto his arm.

But is Markle’s dress too risqué for the royal family? The headline on Cosmopolitan blares: “Meghan Markle Just Majorly Broke One of the Queen’s Style Rules.”

“I think the sheer top absolutely shocked people,” style expert Ashlee Glaser told Inside Edition. “That is so bold for someone in the royal family.”

The floor-length gown is fresh off the runway from British fashion label Ralph and Russo. The $75,000 frock was featured in their winter 2017 collection.

Glaser showed Inside Edition how to get Markle’s romantic look for a whole lot less. A hand-beaded gown with a sheer bodice by PatBo is available for $750.

The stunning images were captured by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who said in a statement: “A huge thank you to his Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits.”

The photos stand in stark contrast to the 2010 engagement shoot of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

William and Kate’s photo is much more formal and she donned a modest cream dress. William and Kate also released a more casual photo.

