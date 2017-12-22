Gov. Kasich signs bill legalizing fantasy sports gambling

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Among the many bills Ohio Governor John Kasich signed Friday, was one that legalized fantasy sports gambling in the state.

House Bill 132 grants the Ohio Casino Control Commission the authority to regulate fantasy contests and exempts fantasy contests from the gambling laws.

House Bill 132, introduced by State Representatives Jonathan Dever (R-Madeira) and Robert McColley (R-Napolean), was written with advice from Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office, the Ohio Casino Control Commission and stakeholders from the fantasy sports industry.

“Each day countless Ohioans participate in daily fantasy sports,” Dever said, “House Bill 132 assures that these participants are protected under the law, while increasing the accountability of fantasy sports operators.”

Ten other states have passed similar legislation.

“House bill 132 seeks to clarify the legality of daily fantasy sports and ensure Ohioan’s are able to continue enjoying them,” McColley said.

The bill defines a “fantasy sports contest” by using the guidelines already defined in federal law, which specifically states fantasy sport are legal contests of skill. The bill removes any doubt about the legality of fantasy sports in Ohio. It also installs light-touch consumer protection regulations that all companies operating fantasy sports contest in Ohio must follow, utilizing rules established and enforced by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.