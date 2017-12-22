‘Kayak Killer’ released from prison just 6 weeks after sentencing in boyfriend’s death

Angelika Graswald will be home for Christmas her release from prison where she had been confined since a conviction related to her fiancé’s 2015 drowning death.

Graswald admitted that she had sabotaged her boyfriend’s kayak and then watched as he was submerged in freezing waters of the Hudson River outside New York City in April 2015.

Now the victim’s grieving mother, is expressing outrage that her son’s killer is free.

“I’m praying that he didn’t know what she was doing to him and it was over quick,” Mary Ann Viafore told Inside Edition. “She took his life and she shouldn’t have a life. Now, she’s going to have a chance to go home and be with her family.”

The grieving mom said his son’s fiancé has a fiery temper and she actually gave him a black eye once.

“She would smack him and he wouldn’t do anything,” she claimed.

Vincent Viafore even joked about her violent streak before going on vacation with her to her native Latvia.

“If I don’t come back, you know she bumped me off,” he wrote his sister in a disturbing email.

“There was a funny face so it was half serious,” his mom said.

Graswald admitted removing a drainage plug to sabotage his kayak. She also told police she could have saved him when his craft capsized in choppy waters.

“I wanted him dead and now he’s gone. And I’m OK with it,” Graswald told police.

Graswald has been behind bars for two-and-a-half years. She was facing murder and manslaughter charges but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide, making her eligible for parole almost immediately.

Graswald, who was sentenced to 16 months to four years in jail in November, was released Thursday from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester County, the state Department of Corrections said.

She says she is going to claim a $250,000 life insurance payout, which has angered Viafore’s mother.

“Life is just not the same your whole world changes in an instant and it will never be the same again. Ever,” the victim’s mom said.

She added that there’s only one way to describe the woman who could have been her daughter-in-law: “A psychopath.”