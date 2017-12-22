Legendary Sportscaster Dick Enberg Is Dead at 82

Legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg has died at 82.

Family says Enberg remained energetic to the end and was busy juggling two podcasts when he was found Thursday in his La Jolla, Calif. home.

“It’s very, very, very shocking,” his daughter, Nicole Enberg Vaz, told The Associated Press.

Enberg was found at home with his bags packed after he failed to arrive on a flight to Boston. The family believes Enberg died of a heart attack but are awaiting the official word.

Meanwhile, pro sports teams and notables are paying public tribute to the man known for his calls of “oh my!” at some of sports biggest events.

John Ireland, the radio voice of the LA Lakers, placed Enberg among the greatest to ever live.

“If there was a Mount Rushmore of LA Sports Announcers, Dick Enberg is on it,” Ireland tweeted. “Was the first famous announcer I ever met, and he couldn’t have been nicer. Definition of a gentleman. RIP.”

Broadcaster Keith Olbermann also chimed in.

“Kindest, most proactive possible treatment of newcomers in this business, for the length of his career. What a terrible loss,” Olbermann wrote.

Enberg’s career spanned some six decades and his stint as the voice of the San Diego Padres only just ended in 2016.

A statement was released Thursday on behalf of the team.

“We are immensely saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg,” the Padres statement read. “Dick was an institution in the industry for 60 years and we were lucky enough to have his iconic voice behind the microphone for Padres games for nearly a decade. On behalf of our entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Barbara and the entire Enberg family.”

Over the course of his long career, Enberg won 13 Sports Emmy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was even honored at UCLA when they named a Media Center after the sportscaster this year.

