Nurse Surprised at Hospital by Her Son, 18, Who Had Been Away for Navy Training

JOHANNA LI Published:

An Atlanta nurse was pulled away from a busy day in the operating room for someone who needed her the most — her son, who had just returned home from training for the U.S. Navy.

Martavius Johnson, 18, surprised his mom at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on the day of the staff holiday party after months of training in San Antonio, Texas.

Shocked, mom Kenika Johnson welcomed him with a deafening squeal and a warm hug.

“I felt so many emotions; I’m really touched,” Johnson, who has been a nurse at the hospital for the last 18 months, told InsideEdition.com in a statement.

Martavius, who is the youngest of three, explained that he organized the surprise with the help of his mom’s manager.

The family is now looking forward to spending a warm holiday season together until Martavius returns to training in the new year.

