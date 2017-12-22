One person in critical condition after south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of South High Street around 2:55am Friday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man wearing a red hoodie. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

