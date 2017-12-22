Police: Clerk shoots suspect during armed robbery in Merion Village

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man who officers say was shot during an armed robbery at a Merion Village carryout store.

According to Columbus Police, an unknown man robbed the Buckeye Market on the 1300 block of South 4th Street around 8:21pm Thursday. During the robbery, the man brandished a silver auto pistol.

Police say the clerk pulled out a handgun from under the counter and shot the suspect. The man fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid to late 20s. He is between 6’ and 6’3” tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a black mask, black jacket and faded blue jeans. He is suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).