Police: Mom’s boyfriend admitted to kicking, biting, and smashing Pataskala child’s head

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — Pataskala police say a man has admitted to abusing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter so badly, she remains in life-threatening condition.

According to the Pataskala Division of Police, at about 11am, Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Mulberry Street after a child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the child’s mother told officers her boyfriend, Skyler J. Fritz, 25, was with the child when the injuries occurred.

Police say after questioning Frtiz, he admitted to picking the girl, shaking her, throwing her, smacking her, kicking her with steel-toed boots, biting her, pulling her hair out and smashing her head into a railing.

Fritz also admitted the abuse had been ongoing for about a month, according to police.

Fritz has been charged with felonious assault. The child’s mother, Tiffany L. Denlinger, 29, has been charged with complicity to felonious assault.

Police continue to investigate but say the child remains in critical condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.