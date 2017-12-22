Police Officer Belts Out ‘O Holy Night’ While on Patrol

Christmas is the only time of the year when patrolling can easily turn into caroling — just ask this Maine officer.

Officer Jeremy Turner of the Portland Police Department was on foot patrol in Old Port on one snowy evening when he began belting out an impressive rendition of “O Holy Night.”

As he wrapped up, passersby applauded his festive performance.

Turner, who studied music performance at the University of Southern Maine before beginning his career as a cop, said the show was a result of a dare from his partner.

He explained that not many of his colleagues knew about this hidden talent.

