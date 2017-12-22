Procrastinators Rejoice! Check Out the Best Last-Minute Deals on Gifts for the Holidays

Are you still yet to finish your holiday shopping? Inside Edition has a few tips for the best last-minute gift ideas, including some that will arrive on your doorstep in time for Christmas.

An espresso maker from Nespresso is on sale on Amazon for $59.95 from its original $90 price tag.

You can even get an Xbox One S, which will arrive just in time for Christmas morning, for $81 off the original price on Amazon.

Experts say the best e-reader for book lovers is the Kindle Paperwhite. It’s on sale for $20 off at $99.99.

Major retailers like Neiman Marcus are also offering free overnight shipping.

If you’re still short on ideas for those on your shopping list, remember that Christmas cookies are a great gift.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge spoke to Inside Edition about the last-minute gifts. She says that if you can sneak away or find some time, head to major pharmacy chains like CVS, where you can find presents or ideas for others.

You can also do a gift card for MoviePass, which allows film buffs to see as many movies as they want in theaters for just $10 per month.

There are also apps to ease your last-minute shopping stress. Buy a Zara or H&M gift certificate and send it via email.

Sometimes, the best gifts are those that are handmade and treated with a personal touch.

