ASHINGTON, England (WCMH) – A dog was rescued from an icy river in northern England, and it was all captured on body camera.

A nine-year-old black lab named Hardy was stuck in a frozen river for almost an hour before an animal welfare worker came to his rescue. Firefighters tied a safety rope to the worker’s waist.

She then crawled out onto the river and pulled Hardy out of the water and to safety.

Rescuers said Hardy had a small cut on his paw and was cold, but was otherwise totally fine.