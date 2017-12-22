Santa visits Riverside Hospital nursery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Families at Riverside Hospital in Columbus had a very special visitor Friday morning.

Santa Claus made the rounds in the nursery and the ICU.

This ‘Santa’ is actually a retired Ohio Health employee who has been putting on the red suit and beard for nearly 40 years.

“I don’t miss work, but I sure do miss the people here because some of the greatest people in the world work right here at Ohio Health, especially on the Maternity Floor, that’s one of the most fun places to work in a hospital. Good things happen here,” said Don Tootle.

Tootle is a former administrative director for rehab services. He tells NBC4 he still keeps in touch with adults he first met as babies.

