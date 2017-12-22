Seven charged with luring victims into human trafficking and prostitution in Franklin Co.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seven people have been indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury for luring victims into human trafficking and forcing them into prostitution.
Cottrell Marshall, Jr., 43, Deshawn Lamont Givens, 43, Thorsha Lamont Cartharn, 40, Jeffery Terrell Marshall, 38, Sherman Lloyd Tanner, 54, Michelle L. Martin, 43, and Sara Louise Ann Wilson, 31, were indicted on 18 counts including Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity (F-1), Trafficking in Persons (F-1), Compelling Prostitution (F-3), and Promoting Prostitution (F-4).
According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Cottrell Marshall was the director and organizer of the criminal enterprise that operated out of various hotels in the Columbus area between the fall of 2012 and the summer of 2015.
PHOTOS: Seven charged with luring victims into human trafficking and prostitution
O’Brien said Marshall and the other suspects would control the five victims with violence and drugs and post escorting advertisements on Backpage.com.
Cottrell Marshall and Deshawn Lamont Givens were indicted on all 18 counts of the indictment.