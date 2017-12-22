Seven charged with luring victims into human trafficking and prostitution in Franklin Co.

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seven people have been indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury for luring victims into human trafficking and forcing them into prostitution.

Cottrell Marshall, Jr., 43, Deshawn Lamont Givens, 43, Thorsha Lamont Cartharn, 40, Jeffery Terrell Marshall, 38, Sherman Lloyd Tanner, 54, Michelle L. Martin, 43, and Sara Louise Ann Wilson, 31, were indicted on 18 counts including Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity (F-1), Trafficking in Persons (F-1), Compelling Prostitution (F-3), and Promoting Prostitution (F-4).

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Cottrell Marshall was the director and organizer of the criminal enterprise that operated out of various hotels in the Columbus area between the fall of 2012 and the summer of 2015.

PHOTOS: Seven charged with luring victims into human trafficking and prostitution

O’Brien said Marshall and the other suspects would control the five victims with violence and drugs and post escorting advertisements on Backpage.com.

Cottrell Marshall and Deshawn Lamont Givens were indicted on all 18 counts of the indictment.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s