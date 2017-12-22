SCHERTZ, TX (AP) — Texas sheriff’s deputies have fatally shot a woman and a 7-year-old boy at a San Antonio-area trailer park.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that authorities say the boy was inside a trailer and that the woman was breaking into the trailer Thursday when the shooting happened.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman has no apparent connection to the child or his family.

Deputies said the woman pointed a firearm at them during an earlier confrontation. Salazar says no gun was later found on her, and that it wasn’t clear what prompted the deputies to shoot.

Authorities say she was a wanted felon and car-theft suspect.

The child, whose name hasn’t been released, was struck in the torso and died at a hospital.