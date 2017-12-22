Shake It Up: Twin Babies Jiggle Into a Smile on Mom’s Exercising Machine

These New Zealand twins have shaken their way to internet notoriety, thanks to their smiles and overall reaction to sitting on their mom’s exercising device.

Fifteen-month-olds Noah and Micah can’t stop giggling and jiggling on their mom’s vibrating exercise platform.

The video of the incident was uploaded to Facebook over the summer and continues to generate millions of views as people can’t seem to get enough of people hysterically laughing as they jiggle.

Even before they learn how to talk, the twins are world famous as the video has been viewed outside of their country.



